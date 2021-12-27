Gameloft's ASO specialist Claudia Trujillo on Google Play policies and the thrill of mobile PvP

As 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months in mobile gaming.

We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in 2022.

Claudia Trujillo is Digital Growth Marketing and ASO specialist at French mobile games publisher Gameloft.

PocketGamer.biz: What was the biggest news for the mobile games industry in 2021?

Claudia Trujillo: 2021 has definitely been a big year for the mobile games industry. Many things happened that mark a new beginning for the industry: the ATT (App Tracking Transparency) arrived with iOS 14.5 and the new PPO (Product Page Optimization) and CPP (Custom Product Pages) from the App Store Connect are big changes for how things are done on iOS, but also the new Google Play guidelines and policies for the On-Metadata assets.

Which mobile game do you think had the biggest impact on the industry this year?

It is hard to choose one specific game, but I would like to highlight and acknowledge the growing trend for cross-platform titles, as well as on games that enhance the online experience for players, as we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

What is your favourite mobile game of 2021?

Like above, it's hard to pick just one! I would say it would be any mobile game that allows me to play online PvP. I also enjoy those games that share my progress with other platforms to play.

What accomplishments are you most proud of during 2021?

For me, my biggest accomplishments that I am most proud of are all the new games that we have launched at Gameloft, both mobile games and other cross-platform titles, such as LEGO Star Wars Castaways, The Oregon Trail, Asphalt 9: Legends on Xbox platforms, and more.

Also, I'm proud that we are better able to update our On-Metadata assets before the deadline of the new Google Play, as well as launching on iOS in-app events and new AB testing methods.

What do you think will be the biggest trend of 2022?

I think that the whole game community – mobile games industry included – will experience a bit of a shake-up from NFTs and blockchain games.

Similarly, what are you most looking forward to in 2022?

I'm looking forward to all of the new game releases (both mobile and cross-platform), as well as new forms of AR that we can play with.

