Video interview: Playstack on creating in-game ads that better suit the players

"In some instances, there are more adverts than gameplay."

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Harriet Hughes, CMO at Playstack, speaks to James Gilmour on the origin of Playstack's Interact adtech, combating the creeping influence of in-game ads and frustrating impact on players, and creating more satisfying ways for brands to engage.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you'll join us there too.


