Speaker Spotlight: Fundamentally Games’ Chief Strategy Officer Oscar Clark on the great next opportunity for the mobile games market, Live Ops!

Oscar Clark has been a pioneer in online, mobile, and console social games services since 1998. He is also author of the book, Games As A Service – How Free To Play Design Can Make Better Games.

There’s less than a week to go until the leading b2b conference for the mobile games industry descends upon the West Coast for networking galore, insightful discussions and good times – the anticipation is building! We could not be happier to share with you some of the incredible speakers that will be joining us to share their wisdom and expertise at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle next month.

This May 9-10, we are welcoming hundreds of the game industry’s finest speakers to share their expertise with us on 16 diverse topic tracks covering the most pressing issues facing the industry today. You can view our stellar speaker line-up so far here to get an idea of the level of incredible talent that will be joining us in Seattle. The immense wisdom and insight that our talented speakers bring to our conference is a major part of what makes ours the number one b2b mobile gaming conference. To give you a sneak preview at what you can expect from our conference, we are spotlighting some of our most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the fantastic talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us next month.

We recently spotlighted Fandom’s Amy Venier. You can catch up on our speaker spotlights so far here.

Next up in our spotlight series is the incredible Chief Strategy Officer at Fundamentally Games, Oscar Clark. Oscar has been a pioneer in games as a service since 1998 (literally wrote the book on the topic) and co-founded Living Game Publisher Fundamentally Games where they focus on games which have the potential for longer term player engagement through live-ops. He also helps the team at Steel Media hosting events, talks and moderating panels.

Join us at PG Connects Seattle on May 9-10 to see Clark look after sessions in the tracks The Art of Publishing and Developer Toolkit.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Oscar Clark: Building a game without a plan for what happens after going live - scale and monetisation are skills that game devs need on their side!

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Focus on what your players value - that way lies both retention and monetisation... plus its just important so you make sure what you create is something players actually want!

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

LiveOps, LiveOps, LiveOps - but that comes from retention and learning how to apply the test-driven development strategies developed by the Hypercasual scene and applying that to your mechanic/context/metagame layers

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

BattlePass - but more important is the way PC can benefit from lessons in UA from Mobile

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Brands and In-Game advertising (i.e. focus on context based targeting)

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games

Play-To-Earn isn't games; but as a layer on top of a game it has some potential - BUT this has been over hyped so many times before and largely as speculators done understand that most people don't like to mix gambling and games. The point of a game is escape - not to make it your job.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yes - looking for developers of living games!

Meet the experts in-person

There’s no place like Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle to connect with incredible industry leaders like Oscar Clark. Don’t miss out on attending our West Coast conference – secure your seat now and get early access to our meeting platform to schedule all the meetings and see who all will be joining us in Seattle come May.