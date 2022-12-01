Maria Wagner on how the gaming industry can lead the change for sustainability

Here at PocketGamer.biz we celebrate diversity of all kinds. Speaking to various inspiring women at our Pocket Gamer Connectsevents around the world, and being aware that there is still a real need to shout about the subject, we decided to focus on females for December. In this series of features we will interview various women working in gaming, as well as sharing other stories around the subject.

Maria Wagner founded the GamesForest.Club about a year ago along with Georg Broxtermann, a non-profit company, based in Berlin (Germany), which supports the Games- and Creative Industries to actively invest in carbon absorption via planting and protecting forests.