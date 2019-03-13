Job News

Former Ubisoft and EA exec Jade Raymond joins Google as VP

Ubisoft and EA veteran executive Jade Raymond has taken on a new life as a VP at Google.

Raymond announced the news in a brief Tweet late last night. While the exact nature of her role is unclear for now, it’s likely that - with her gaming background - she may be involved with the mystery gaming project Google is set to announce at GDC next week.

Raymond was notably a leading figure in the creation of the first Assassin’s Creed, during her time as a producer at Ubisoft. She would then head up the creation of Ubisoft Toronto, before moving to EA to lead its Star Wars strategy as SVP of Motive Studios.

For more on Raymond's possible future at Google, check out the full story over on PCGamesInsider.Biz


