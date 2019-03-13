Former Ubisoft and EA exec Jade Raymond joins Google as VP

Ubisoft and EA veteran executive Jade Raymond has taken on a new life as a VP at Google.

Raymond announced the news in a brief Tweet late last night. While the exact nature of her role is unclear for now, it’s likely that - with her gaming background - she may be involved with the mystery gaming project Google is set to announce at GDC next week.

I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP! — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 12, 2019

Raymond was notably a leading figure in the creation of the first Assassin’s Creed, during her time as a producer at Ubisoft. She would then head up the creation of Ubisoft Toronto, before moving to EA to lead its Star Wars strategy as SVP of Motive Studios.

