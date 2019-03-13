Former Ubisoft and EA exec Jade Raymond joins Google as VP

Ubisoft and EA veteran executive Jade Raymond has taken on a new life as a VP at Google.
Raymond announced the news in a brief Tweet late last night. While the exact nature of her role is unclear for now, it’s likely that - with her gaming background - she may be involved with the mystery gaming project Google is set to announce at GDC next week.
I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!— Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 12, 2019
Raymond was notably a leading figure in the creation of the first Assassin’s Creed, during her time as a producer at Ubisoft. She would then head up the creation of Ubisoft Toronto, before moving to EA to lead its Star Wars strategy as SVP of Motive Studios.
For more on Raymond's possible future at Google, check out the full story over on PCGamesInsider.Biz
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?