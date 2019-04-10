Sumo Digital hires former Sega Hardlight operations director Harinder Sangha to new mobile studio

Sumo Digital has hired former Sega Hardlight operations director Harinder Sangha to firm’s new mobile studio in a similar role.

She joins studio director Chris Southall at the Leamington Spa branch and will be tasked with helping grow and staff up the team.

Sangha has previously held numerous senior positions at companies such as Codemasters and Sega, with her most previous being operations director and interim GM for Sega Hardlight.

Lay the foundations

“Building a new studio begins with a clear vision and the hiring of great people,” said Sumo Digital managing director Gary Dunn.

“Having Harinder join Chris at this early stage of the Leamington studio is going to help us lay the foundations for growth and the exciting times ahead.”

Sangha added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Sumo and to be working with such a dynamic team. Building a new studio from the ground up is an exciting challenge.”

Sumo Digital co-founder Paul Porter recently left the company to join the board of parent company Sumo Group as its chief operating officer.