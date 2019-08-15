Job News

Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing raises fresh round of funding

August 15th, 2019 investment Lockwood Publishing Not disclosed
By , Senior Editor

UK-based Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing has closed a new round of funding.

The investment included Novator Partners, CCP CEO Hilmar Pétursson and Unity co-founder David Helgason. The latter has been named as chairman of the board.

The figure raised was not disclosed.

The company has also recruited former Sumo Digital studio director Karl Hilton as its head of studios. He was previously a company director back in 2015 to 2016 and has worked for other companies such as Crytek UK, Free Radical Design and Rare.

"Next level"

Lockwood’s flagship title Avakin Life has experienced significant growth over the last few years, hitting more than 100 million player registrations and attracting over one million daily users.

“We are excited about how well our growth strategy has played out so far,” said Lockwood CEO Halli Bjornsson.

“With the external backing and validation, we are ready to take virtual worlds on mobile to the next level. We want to grow in even more markets and have the capacity and structures with more than 110 employees across four studios to do exactly that.”


