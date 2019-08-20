Job News

Finnish developer Dodreams makes two key hires to strengthen its management team

By , Staff Writer

Developer Dodreams hires two key people to strengthen its management team.

The Finnish company best known for Drive Ahead has hired Minwoo Lee (main, left) and Teemu Rautiainen (main, right) from Electronic Arts and Rovio Entertainment respectively.

Lee was the creative director at EA. With over 20 years in the industry, his work includes Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Phantoms and SimCity Buildit. Lee joins the developer as head of product.

Rovio’s Rautiainen is a finance and business specialist, serving as the vice president of finance at the Espoo based company. He’s accepted the role of chief financial officer at Dodreams, starting on September 2nd.

“I see great potential in expanding the Drive Ahead! product family into a Forever Franchise, that players will love and play for years to come, thus solidifying Dodreams as a long-lasting, top tier mobile game studio,” said Minwoo.

Rautiainen added: “One of the biggest challenges facing mobile developers today is the rising cost of paid user acquisition, and Dodreams has done a phenomenal job in launching products with extraordinary organic traction.

“Dodreams has a great team and I’m looking forward to help grow the Drive Ahead! product family further.”


