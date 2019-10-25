Jagex adds Epic Games and Bungie veterans to senior leadership team

UK developer Jagex has added several new hires to its senior leadership team to help expand its portfolio and grow its RuneScape franchise.

Former Epic Games director of product and Blizzard Entertainment product director Ryan Ward has joined the firm as a new executive producer on RuneScape and Old School RuneScape.

Similarly, former Ideaworks and Natural Motion studio head Rob Hendry has started in an identical role. Before this, Hendry worked on a range of IP such as Call of Duty, The Sims, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy and Resident Evil.

The final new hire is former Bungie design lead Gavin Irby, who recently worked on Destiny 2 as well as the original Destiny game. He will take up the role of creative director working on an unannounced online action role-playing title for the company.

“Huge talent”

“The huge talent we’ve managed to capture from across the industry, in development of course but across all parts of the business, is just one of the many highlights of 2019,” said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell

“Thanks to all of this and the ongoing support of our amazing community and the new players coming into the RuneScape world,” Mansell continued.

“We’re excited about the future of RuneScape and confident in the teams at Jagex to continue building a great place to work, not just in the games industry but in any industry, anywhere.”

Jagex previously featured on PocketGamer.biz’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019 due to its ongoing efforts with RuneScape on mobile devices