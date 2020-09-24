Job News

Snap Games sharpens up with hires from Kongregate and Facebook

Snap Games sharpens up with hires from Kongregate and Facebook
By , Staff Writer

Snap Inc. has hired two new executives for its multiplayer gaming platform Snap Games.

The company has appointed Panayoti Haritatos as the head of Snap Games. In his new position, Haritatos will be responsible for the continued growth of the games division and its platform strategy.

Previously, he worked at games publisher Kongregate. During his time there, Haritatos rose through the ranks to become COO, before taking the CEO position in 2019.

Before Kongregate, Haritatos worked for Zynga.

Second hire

The second executive hire is Jessica Shetty; she will take on the role of head of games partnerships in North America. As the job title indicates, she will be responsible for developing and driving partnership strategies.

Before joining Snap, Shetty worked for Facebook as its head of mobile gaming partnerships in North America.

Shetty has also worked as a senior account manager at Flurry, with a focus on game analytics and monetisation optimisation.

Earlier this year, Snap Games hired Brittany Brown as its new marketing manager.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 9th, 2020

Snap Games hires Brittany Brown as new marketing manager

Interview Feb 7th, 2020

How Snap Games tackles exclusivity, monetisation, and competition from Apple Arcade

News Dec 17th, 2019

Snap Games adds Leaderboard Games to its chat app gaming platform

News Oct 1st, 2019

Subway Surfers Airtime launches exclusively for Snap Games

News Jun 6th, 2019

Zynga launches Snapchat exclusive game Tiny Royale

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies