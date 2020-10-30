Activision Blizzard hiring for over 2k staff following 800 layoffs last year

US publishing giant Activision Blizzard has said that it is hiring for more than 2,000 positions to meet production demands.

That's according to CEO Robert Kotick (pictured), who told GamesBeat that the company was looking to fill over 2,000 positions almost two years after the firm cut eight per cent of its global workforce. In February 2019, Activision Blizzard laid off in the region of 800 people.

Sustained expansion

Speaking to investors – as transcribed by Seeking Alpha – Kotick said that the Call of Duty community had grown to 100m monthly active users during the three months ending September 30th.

"Today, we're in a position to deliver sustained and significant long-term expansion across our portfolio of fully-owned franchises," he said.

"As we execute against our content pipeline extend our key franchises to mobile introduce new free-to-play experiences and continue to optimise in-game operations we are positioned to continue converting our growing engagement into consistent and long-term revenue and earnings growth."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.