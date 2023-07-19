43% of Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2023 revenue came from mobile

Activision Blizzard generated $2.46 billion in net bookings in the second quarter of 2023, according to the company’s latest financial report. This represents a 50% increase from $1.63 billion from the same period in 2022, and brings the total for the year to date to $4.31 billion - 38% higher than $3.11 billion in 2022.

The company generated a total of $2.20 billion dollars in revenue in Q2 2023, representing a 34% increase from $1.64 billion in the same period of 2022. Despite growth in every vertical, mobile continues to be the jewel in the crown, however, accounting for $943 million - 43% of the total. This represents a 13% increase from $831 million in Q2 2022, however it’s worth noting that the share of revenue has decreased from 51% in Q2 2022, with both PC (27% of the company’s revenue in Q2 2023, compared to 20% in Q2 2022) and console (25%, compared to 23% over the same period) seeing notable gains.

This performance is echoed in the full six months, which saw mobile and ancillary platforms generate $1.90 billion in revenue, or 41% of the $4.6 billion total, compared to $1.64 billion (48% of $3.41 billion in total revenue) in H1 2022.

The call of mobile

Call of Duty is often cited as Activision Blizzard’s chief moneymaker, and in fact has been singled out as a particular point of contention in Sony’s attempts to lobby against Microsoft’s acquisition of the company. In the report, Activision Blizzard highlights the performance of the franchise, and Call of Duty Mobile in particular. Engagement and net bookings for the title remain stable year-on-year, and the game recently passed a massive $3 billion revenue.

The report notes that Call of Duty Mobile is responsible for over half of all engagement with the franchise, and it hopes to echo this success with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which will be “tightly experienced with the PC and console experience”.

We listed Activision Blizzard as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2023 in the coming months.