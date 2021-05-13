Jagex expands product and analytics & data science teams

UK publisher, Jagex announced the expansion of its team with industry veterans across its Products and Analytics & Data Science department.

Glen Pryer as Senior Director of Analytics, Data Science & Engineering

Justin Logan as Director of Analytics

Michael Hooper as the Head of Product Marketing

Stefan Wittelsburger as Lead Product Manager for Old School RuneScape

Jagex is the company behind the RuneScape franchise, which boasts a player base of 300 million.

It has more than 450 staff at its Cambridge headquarters and looking to add more as it extends its games portfolio with fresh titles and new IPs.

“While 2020 was a challenging year for many, we are thrilled to be in a position where we can continue to expand our team and bring on board so many talented individuals across Analytics & Data Science and Product Management," commented CEO Phil Mansell.

"Investing in the top talent who really get the needs of the community and understand the demands of big online games is essential to our success, and we are happy that it has continued to pay off despite industry-wide disruption to the traditional hiring process".

"We look forward to talking more about what some of these new team members will be working on later in 2021 as we continue to evolve the 20-year strong RuneScape franchise and introduce our first third-party game to be published under our Jagex Partners programme,” he added.