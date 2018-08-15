Jagex launches third-party publishing label Partners as RuneScape revenue crosses $1bn

RuneScape developer Jagex has introduced a third-party publishing operation called Jagex Partners.

The new initiative will embrace mobile games alongside PC and console and promises to provide a link to Western markets and China, thanks to its parent company Fukong Interactive.

Jagex Partners will offer suitors access to the RuneScape firm's living games publishing suite of services, which includes user acquisition, digital marketing, analytics and audience insight systems, monetisation design, billing systems, customer support and community leadership.

Partner studios will also be able to use a proprietary tech platform that will integrate partner titles into Jagex’s live operations ecosystem. The features include player account management and authentication, monetisation, virtual currency management, distribution, hosting and player insight tools.

Team up

Jagex has also made some additional hires to make up its Jagex Partners team. Former NCSoft West VP of commerce Jeff Pabst joins as VP of third-party publishing while Simon Bull has been promoted to head of third-party marketing.

Formerly of CCP, Sarah Tilley also joins as head of third-party product management.

“Publishing and successfully operating a live game is a complex and multi-disciplined ask for any studio,” said Pabst.

“Jagex's strength is in operating live games as living games, supported by a full suite of live game services and systems and millions of players.

“Now we’re building on those strengths to make Jagex Partners a standalone offering in the third-party publishing market.”

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell (Pictured) added: “With RuneScape becoming a $1 billion franchise, Jagex has proven its credentials as a best-in-class living games publisher, running robust live game services at scale, all while nurturing and growing player communities.

“Jagex is in a position of strength and prosperity, and we feel it’s the right time to share that expertise and support other developers in bringing their games to market, assisting them to build and sustain strong communities and evolve their live games into living games.”

If you would like to know more about Jagex's return to publishing you can read PCGamesInsider.Biz's interview here.