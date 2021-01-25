RuneScape dev Jagex has been acquired AGAIN, this time by The Carlyle Group

Cambridge, UK-based games firm Jagex has been bought once again, this time by investment giant The Carlyle Group.

The news was broken by The Telegraph, with the RuneScape maker confirming that it was in new hands once again. No figure has been put on the deal, but reports point to Jagex having a higher price tag now than the $530 million that firm boasted when it was bought by Macarthur Fortune Holding in April 2020.

“I am so proud that Jagex is teaming up with Carlyle, a prestigious investment group that believes in the potential of Jagex, our vision for growth, and will support us in accelerating our multi-year growth strategy," CEO Phil Mansell said.

"We will continue to expand our game teams to create and deliver more great content for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. We will continue to create exciting experiences for our players, grow our global communities, build new games to expand and further explore the RuneScape universe, lend our expertise to publish third-party games from like-minded online game developers, and invest in the incredible tech and talent that powers this all.”

Growing market

Carlyle MD Patrick McCarter added: “The global video games market is large and growing, and within this the global massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) sub-sector is particularly attractive. We have been impressed with Jagex’s market position, strong track record of revenue and market share growth, as well as the experience and passion of the team.”

