News

RuneScape dev Jagex has been acquired AGAIN, this time by The Carlyle Group

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 25th, 2021 acquisition Jagex Not disclosed
RuneScape dev Jagex has been acquired AGAIN, this time by The Carlyle Group
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Cambridge, UK-based games firm Jagex has been bought once again, this time by investment giant The Carlyle Group.

The news was broken by The Telegraph, with the RuneScape maker confirming that it was in new hands once again. No figure has been put on the deal, but reports point to Jagex having a higher price tag now than the $530 million that firm boasted when it was bought by Macarthur Fortune Holding in April 2020.

“I am so proud that Jagex is teaming up with Carlyle, a prestigious investment group that believes in the potential of Jagex, our vision for growth, and will support us in accelerating our multi-year growth strategy," CEO Phil Mansell said.

"We will continue to expand our game teams to create and deliver more great content for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. We will continue to create exciting experiences for our players, grow our global communities, build new games to expand and further explore the RuneScape universe, lend our expertise to publish third-party games from like-minded online game developers, and invest in the incredible tech and talent that powers this all.”

Growing market

Carlyle MD Patrick McCarter added: “The global video games market is large and growing, and within this the global massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) sub-sector is particularly attractive. We have been impressed with Jagex’s market position, strong track record of revenue and market share growth, as well as the experience and passion of the team.”

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Apr 28th, 2020

Asset firm Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Jagex for $530 million

Interview Dec 29th, 2020

Runescape product director Matt Casey looks ahead to 20th anniversary in 2021

News Nov 3rd, 2020

Old School RuneScape hits new concurrent record of 157k players

News Jun 26th, 2020

RuneScape subscriptions hit all-time high as Jagex revenues hit $137.6 million

News Jun 10th, 2020

Jagex and its players are donating $250,000 to mental health charities

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies