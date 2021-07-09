Job News

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Job vacancies from King, Zynga, Niantic and Playrix

By , Staff Writer
10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

Apply now

Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of King, Zynga, Miniclip, Niantic, Voodoo, Playrix and more.

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.


Click here to view the list »

  • King

    King logo

    Job title: Lead UI Designer

    Location: Barcelona, Spain; Berlin, Germany; London, UK and Stockholm, Sweden

    Job description: We are looking for a talented and multi-skilled lead UI designer with a passion for games, graphic design and great user experiences. In this role, you will be leading a small team in creating and executing UI on one of our exciting new projects in our new games business

    Working closely with the projects art director you will collaborate with a wide array of different crafts from art and tech to game and UX design. Your focus will be to design, create and implement, best-in-class UI that is on style and fitting for the game and its audience. You will set the UI style with the art director and lead UI staff in high fidelity execution through solid management skills and world-class guides and documentation.

    Apply here


  • Zynga

    Zynga logo

    Job title: Principal Software Engineer

    Location: Toronto, Canada

    Job description: Interested in creating great products that impact millions of people? Building high-performance optimisation systems leveraging big data and machine learning? Want to solve complex large scale technical problems using the latest technologies? Zynga is seeking a principal software engineer to join the analytics application platform team!

    The analytics application platform team builds systems and solutions for experimentation, optimisation, business intelligence, user acquisition, and various analytics applications. The experimentation and optimisation systems are used by game teams to conduct A/B testing, ramping up features, and optimise various aspects of social gaming.

    Apply here


  • Niantic

    Niantic logo

    Job title: Creative Director

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: Niantic London is seeking a creative director to help lead the studio in its next project that encourages people to explore the world together. In this role you’ll hold the vision for a brand new game, working closely with the studio leadership team to bring it to life.

    You will use your expertise to develop and champion a world-class mobile AR game experience. Alongside the senior producer, you will bring your experience leading teams from concept through to production and live operations to the London studio to drive the project forward. You’ll also be responsible for presenting the vision and strategy of the game to senior partners at Niantic. As a hardworking, inspiring and inclusive leader, you will help to grow and establish the Niantic London games studio.

    Apply here


  • Netmarble

    Netmarble logo

    Job title: Localisation Translator (Korean to English)

    Location: Los Angeles, US

    Job description: Netmarble is one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile game company in the world and consistently ranks as the top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. We produce major top-grossing hits such as MarvelFuture Fight, 7Deadly Sins: Grand Tour, and Lineage 2: Revolution.

    Netmarble US one of the leading mobile video game developers and publishers in the world, is looking for a highly competent, energetic, and games-loving individual for its KO-EN localisation associate position.

    Apply here


  • Miniclip

    Miniclip logo

    Job title: Mobile Software Tester

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Job description: Miniclip is looking for a software tester to join our SDK engineering team in the Lisbon (Portugal) studio. The team is responsible for providing business solutions to our game studios, reaching over 250 million players every month. Our SDKs allow each game to reach the peak of its potential. From advertising technology to business analytics, we make it happen.

    As a software tester you will work closely with both software engineers and software engineers in test. You will support the sustained growth of the team, and its products, by contributing to the release of stable SDKs to the Miniclip group. This will mean performing manual tests over SDK features, as well as greatly contribute to their automation.

    Apply here


  • Playrix

    Playrix logo

    Job title: 3D Animator

    Location: Novi Sad, Serbia

    Job description: We are Playrix RS, a mobile game developer and member of the global Playrix family – one of the leading casual mobile game developers and creators of Gardenscapes and Homescapes, as well as Township, Fishdom, Wildscapes and Manor Matters.

    We are looking for a 3D animator who is able to create, iterate and deliver high-quality 3D animations. If you are good at creating optimized 3D animations and incorporating them into the game, our creative team may be the perfect fit for you!

    Apply here


  • Pocket Gems

    Pocket Gems logo

    Job title: QA Analyst (Temporary)

    Location: San Francisco, US

    Job description: As our community of players continues to grow, we’re committed to building diverse and inclusive environments across our teams, and in our games.

    As a QA analyst for War Dragons, you’ll be part of the team pushing the mobile frontier - testing in the most responsive, polished and flexible gaming environments. You’ll also be tackling exciting testing challenges, verifying continuously updated content, helping to create the best mobile testing tools, and working with mobile engineers who crave and appreciate each of your bugs - imagine that!

    And, you will have a seat at the table when designing and enhancing our games - we love great ideas and don't care where they come from.

    Apply here


  • Ustwo

    Ustwo logo

    Job title: Sound Designer

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: Working with the leads of the project you’ll be responsible for the overall audio direction of the project and implementing your work in-engine with the support of a programmer.

    We’re ideally looking for somebody with a broad range of musical knowledge from outside of the games industry and a keen interest in working closely with the development team to convey tone and style.

    We accommodate remote working, but would ideally like you to be able to come into the studio in Oval and work closely with the team on occasion.

    Apply here


  • Voodoo

    Voodoo logo

    Job title: Junior Data Analyst

    Location: Paris, France

    Job description: We are looking for a data/business analyst who is deeply passionate about data-driven decisions, transforming raw data into clear actionable business insights, and who is constantly driving themselves and the team towards completing the next challenge.

    By joining this team, you will have a strong impact on the business and a unique opportunity to reach hundreds of millions of users with your insights and recommendations.

    Apply here


  • Playtika

    Playtika logo

    Job title: C# Developer

    Location: Bucharest, Romania

    Job description: We are looking for a C# Developer to join our team in Bucharest as a part of our development center establishment.

    In this role, you will take part in the design and development of a top grossing cross-platform social application. You will need to collaborate with a team to document, code, debug and maintain a live game.

    Apply here


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

5 List Oct 1st, 2019

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

9 List Sep 29th, 2017

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2017

1 List Sep 8th, 2020

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

12 List May 3rd, 2016

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2016

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies