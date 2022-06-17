Genvid Entertainment hires Jerry Heinz as EVP of global publishing platforms

Former Amazon and Nvidia exec Jerry Heinz has joined Genvid Entertainment as executive vice president of global publishing platforms, where he will work on direct-to-consumer monetisation and publishing platform behind the firm’s Massively Interactive Live Events (MILEs).

Previously, as head of enterprise cloud services at Nvidia, Heinz held responsibilities within the company’s gaming cloud strategy and artificial intelligence, and remains a member of Ball Metaverse Research Partners, co-managers of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, the first exchange-traded fund investing entirely in Metaverse-related companies.

"A one-of-a-kind skillset"

Jacob Novak, co-founder and CEO of Genvid Holdings, stated: “Jerry has a one-of-a-kind skill set that combines decades of AI-driven security, cloud graphics and computing, and enterprise services and infrastructure. His vision of how the internet will transform in the coming years maps directly to our vision of next-generation, cloud-based entertainment.”

Heinz himself commented: “I couldn’t be more excited to join Genvid Entertainment and be part of the next digital media breakthrough: audience-driven, interactive experiences that are instantly and persistently accessible to consumers worldwide. This is the type of shared experiential content that will drive a big part of next-gen, cloud-based entertainment."

“We’ve proven the scalability, stability, and appeal of MILEs, and now with Jerry’s help we’ll further hone the direct-to-consumer publishing, marketing, and monetization systems required to fully establish MILEs as the next big category of interactive, cloud-based entertainment,” said Genvid CMO and President, Andrew Schneider, who joined the firm earlier in May 2022.

In March 2022, Genvid launched its MILE title, The Walking Dead: Last Mile, on Facebook Gaming, following the success of Pac-Man Community.