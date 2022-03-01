News

Genvid to launch The Walking Dead: Last Mile on Facebook Gaming in Summer 2022

Users will be able to experience and impact a persistent world

Genvid to launch The Walking Dead: Last Mile on Facebook Gaming in Summer 2022
By , News Editor

Cloud streaming firm Genvid has partnered with Skybound Entertainment to launch The Walking Dead: Last Mile.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is Genvid's latest MILE – massively interactive live events – following the launch of Pac-Man Community on Facebook Gaming last December. Genvid has stated that the experience will unfold "minute-by-minute, day-by-day, week-by-week".

The "part game, part interactive television show" will launch exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch in summer 2022 and will enable fans to experience and impact a persistent world set in The Walking Dead universe.

Genvid director of developer relations Chris Hamilton spoke at Pocket Gamer Connects London last month and explained how Genvid aims to use MILEs to bridge into the metaverse.

Not the last MILE for Genvid

"We’re thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community," said Skybound Entertainment chairman and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Last year, FunPlus partnered with The Walking Dead for an in-game event in its zombie survival mobile game State of Survival, which pushed the title over 100 million downloads over six months, highlighting the popularity of the IP.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Dec 7th, 2021

Facebook and Genvid launch Pac-Man Community

News Dec 20th, 2021

Voodoo launches 5 hypercasual titles on Facebook Gaming

News Mar 18th, 2019

GDC 2019: Genvid partners with developers to introduce new interactive games for streaming

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Playlinks launches Kitty Golf on Facebook Instant Games

News Feb 15th, 2022

PG Connects London: how Genvid aims to bridge into the Metaverse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies