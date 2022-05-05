98% of Pac-Man Community players are choosing mobile

Following a four-month open beta period, Genvid has announced the official launch of Pac-Man Community as a Facebook Gaming exclusive.
The title, developed by Genvid in partnership with Bandai Namco, is an adaptation of the classic arcade game with new features introduced such as community achievements, a clock mode, and AI companions.
With the initial December 2021 launch, players also discovered the classic version of Pac-Man as an easter egg.
Eating it up
So far, Pac-Man Community has surpassed six million players and has published more than 16,000 user-created mazes. Furthermore, the overwhelming majority of players – 98 per cent – have been doing so on mobile devices.
A charity initiative, Pac-Man Community Cares, has been announced by Genvid as a means of giving back to nonprofit organisations, starting with providing game development experience to young people from the New York Video Game Critics Circle.
"Pac-Man Community is unique among the many iterations and adaptations of our flagship game, as it offers so many ways to share and connect with Pac-Man," said Bandai Namco Entertainment manager of Pac-Man business and global team Mio Kaneko.
"From the fun and excitement of playing with friends to the sharing of mazes you build yourself – even the ability to work together to help or hinder Pac-Man in Watch Mode, it’s a truly collaborative and communal interpretation of the original solo experience."
Code Coven recently announced a partnership with Facebook Gaming for the second consecutive year to support under-represented talent via the Game Developer Program.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?