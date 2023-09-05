Innogames appoints Christiane Gäb as director of people and culture

German developer InnoGames has announced that HR business partner Christiane Gäb has been promoted to the role of director of people and culture. In her new role, Gäb will lead the company’s HR department, reporting directly to InnoGames co-founder and COO Michael Zillmer.

"Christiane can draw on decades of experience in a wide variety of HR areas,” said Zillmer. “She stands for modern HR Management that optimally combines the needs of the employees and those of the company. In her 6 months as HR Business Partner at InnoGames, she not only did a great job, but also proved that she lives and breathes our culture and values. That is why we're convinced she is the right person to ensure we can continue to inspire top talent from around the world to develop great games with us for the long term. We are very pleased that we can continue and further intensify our previous successful cooperation with Christiane in this new constellation."

A HR veteran

Prior to joining InnoGames, Gäb held the role of HR manager and consultant to the head of HR at Techniker Krankenkasse, where she was in charge of personnel consulting for over 10 years. Additionally, she held the role of HR manager at SGS ControllCo m.b.H. and founded CMG Business Coaching + Mediation, a consulting firm specialising in business coaching and mediation. Concurrently to this, Gäb held the role of people and culture advisor and P&C business partner for continental Europ at A-Gas Deutschland GmbH.

"I firmly believe that our employees are the heart and soul of our company,” said Gäb. “Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to create great games that capture our players for years, even decades. In my new role, I will pay even more attention to creating an environment where they can flourish and reach their full potential. Only in this way will we achieve our ambitious goals together. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to playing an even greater role in shaping the future of InnoGames going forward."

Last month, InnoGames’ Forge of Empires surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue.