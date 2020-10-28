Indie Mavens: Is there an overall benefit to going completely remote work or does a company still need an office?

The games industry is a constantly shifting, ever-growing place that is filled with talented creatives at all parts of the company hierarchy.
Today, however, the triple-A market often struggles with taking risks and often relies too much on already established IP and done to death ideas. That's why many argue that the best creativity stems from the indie market.
The notion of indie development was once a pipedream (and still is for lots), yet the rise of the indies is one of the biggest markets of growth over the previous decade. A good game released at the right time can now skyrocket a studio to untold heights like never before.
Of course, there are dozens of daily trials and tribulations that come with this territory, all leading to a ginormous wealth of knowledge and expertise to pull from - hence why after a brief hiatus and refresh, PocketGamer.biz is back with its Indie Mavens series.
Whether it's discussing the hottest topic of the month, the ongoing difficulties of game development, or the conundrum surrounding visibility, our Indie Mavens will be revealing all.
This time, the topic of discussion focused on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Our mavens discuss the benefits and differences of going fully remote, staying fully office-based or taking the hybrid approach. Can the games industry can ever truly return to how things once were? To sum up:
Is there an overall benefit to going fully remote, or do companies still need an office or HQ?
Can remote operations work for everyone in the long term, even after Covid?
