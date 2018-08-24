News

Jam City to set up shop in a new studio in Culver City

By , Staff Writer

Jam City is preparing to move to a larger office space in Culver City.

The previously LA-based mobile developer is moving into an office previously populated by Disney’s Maker Studios. At 40,000 square feet, the new office is over twice the size of Jam City’s current 17,500 square feet location.

The short relocation allows Jam City to stay in its LA neighbourhood with minimal disruption to its creative teams. The studio will begin operating from the company’s new headquarters on September 4th this year.

Moving on

Jam City has found success through working with popular IP, like this year’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. The licensed RPG quickly became a top grosser in key markets like the US and helped land Jam City a place in this year’s’ Top 50 Mobile Game Developers list.

The Californian company is reportedly looking to float an IPO very soon, with many valuing the studio at $1 billion.

We spoke to Jam City’s Brooke Costa earlier this week, to discuss what it takes to get a role as a studio’s lead engineer, and her own route into the industry. 

Jam City is lined up to speak at next month's Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki. On September 11th, the studio will cover how a casual developer built an innovative product to carve a niche in a super competitive genre.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

