Rumoured Ludia layoffs in progress as former employees seek new roles

Ludia, a subsidiary of Jam City, has reportedly carried out layoffs as a number of posts from former employees soliciting new roles have begun to appear.

Jam City acquired Ludia in 2021 for $165m, but in 2022 controversy arose as layoffs took place abruptly which affected the subsidiary company. Now, there is indication that more redundancies may be in progress as posts on networking site LinkedIn emerged earlier today to give breaking news of the situation.

It’s not yet clear how extensive these layoffs are. However, PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Ludia and those affected to get a better understanding with one source who asked to remain anonymous placing the total at 45 employees including multiple directors of the company and a VP.

Ideally for those involved the current situation may remain relatively limited compared to the slashing of 17% of staff in mid-2022.

Cuts across the board

If these cuts do prove to be significant, we’ll know more soon and would follow an unfortunate trend where a number of developers and studios have made layoffs across the board. Notable veteran studios such as Kiloo - who helped develop Sybo’s Subway Surfers - have unfortunately closed their doors with little notice.

In the wake of the growth seen due to a “captive audience” during the pandemic period, many companies are now reevaluating their position as growth returns to slower but steady progress. Some, such as Playtika, have entirely halted development of new games in favour of restructuring and focusing on their existing catalogue.

Most recently and most pertinently for the situation at Ludia, Jam City saw the hiring of new CEO Josh Yguado to the position. Although he was optimistic at the time of his hiring earlier this year, this latest news may be the first evidence and test of his leadership.

We've reached out to Ludia for further comment.