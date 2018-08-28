Pokemon Go sees daily revenue increase grow 39 per cent following trading update

Pokemon Go revenue is up 39 per cent following June’s trading update.

According to Sensor Tower, users worldwide have been spending an average of $2.5 million per day in-game since trading and friend features were added on June 19th.

In the two-month period leading up to the update, Sensor Tower reports that Pokemon Go was generating roughly $1.8 million in worldwide revenue daily. That puts post-update figures at a 39 per cent increase, around $700,000 more per day.

No stopping

While it may no longer be the cultural moment it was at launch, Pokemon Go evidently still has a vast, devoted audience. Niantic has been hinting at full player-versus-player gameplay dropping later this year, which should guarantee another boost to revenue.

In July, Niantic reported that the AR catch-‘em-all had brought in lifetime revenues of over $1.8 billion since launching in 2016.

Niantic isn’t stopping at Pokemon Go, though. The company recently purchased Marvel Strike Force developer Seismic Games, to create new AR experiences.