A live-action Talking Tom movie has begun production

Outfit7 has partnered with Assassin’s Creed producer Jean-Julien Baronnet to create a Talking Tom movie.

Variety exclusively reports that the upcoming feature film will blend animated characters with live-action settings and actors. The mobile app has already spawned an animated YouTube series back in 2015, Talking Tom and Friends.

Baronnet is currently a producer on the Rabbids Invasion animated series for Ubisoft. He has acted as former CEO of both EuropaCorp and Ubisoft Motion Pictures, and founded video game adaptation company Marla Studios.

No talking in the theatre

"The Talking Tom movie will be a high-content, hybrid family film, featuring both digital characters and real-life actors, and it will touch on all of the important themes that have become synonymous with the Talking Tom brand: tolerance, adventure, humor, and of course, friendship,” said Baronnet.

Outfit7 chief product officer Boris Dolenc added: “As one of the most globally-renowned and fastest-growing entertainment companies in the world, we have envisioned a 360-degree strategy that spans far beyond topping the mobile game charts.”

“To date, this includes the internationally-praised CGI-animated ‘Talking Tom and Friends’ series, strategic partnership on licensing with Alibaba and indoor Talking Tom amusement parks in China, and the upcoming launch of its latest mobile game studio in Barcelona next year. A feature film is the natural next step for Tom.”


