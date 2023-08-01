My Talking Tom turns 10

Outfit7 is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the hit franchise My Talking Tom.

Since the debut of the first game in 2013, the title has spawned numerous spin-offs and sequels, building a portfolio of more than 20 titles with 470 million monthly active users and over 21 billion downloads.

To celebrate the anniversary, the game is hosting a birthday event within My Talking Tom 2.

This event includes collaboration from YouTuber MrBeast, with players receiving an exclusive outfit. Additionally, MrBeast and Outfit7 are collaborating to support the Tebow CURE Centre, a medical facility for underprivileged children in the Philippines. Together, they aim to enable the hospital to perform over 150 surgeries, and provide a year’s supply of essential orthopaedic supplies.

"Our collaboration with MrBeast for Talking Tom's 10th anniversary demonstrates our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our players," said Outfit7 CEO Xinyu Qian. "By offering an exclusive MrBeast outfit and extending our support to the Tebow CURE Hospital, we aim not only to enhance the excitement within the game but also to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children."

Alongside the outfit, players can also receive 100,000 in-game gold coins.

Happy Birthday

Discussing the anniversary earlier this month, Qian stated "Reaching this 10-year mark is a testament to the enduring popularity and timeless appeal of My Talking Tom. We are grateful to our dedicated players worldwide, who have supported us throughout this incredible journey. The in-game birthday event in My Talking Tom 2 is our way of expressing our gratitude and sharing the joy with them."

What next for Talking Tom? The franchise shows no signs of slowing down, with a film adaptation reportedly in the works. After all, cats notoriously have nine lives, so Talking Tom has a long way to go before it’s in danger of losing steam.

In November, Talking Tom & Friends was identified as the number one mobile IP of the last ten years.