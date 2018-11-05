News

Lockwood’s Avakin Life snags Game of the Year at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018

TIGA has revealed the winners of its annual Games Industry Awards for 2018.

The trade association held its yearly award ceremony in Guildhall, London on November 1st celebrating creativity, innovation and business in the video games industry.

Game of the year went to Lockwood Publishing’s virtual world Avakin Life. The award was chosen by over 40,000 public votes of games released over the last year.

Mark Gerhard, CEO of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions developer PlayFusion, took home the Outstanding Individual Award. This recognition is given to a TIGA member for making important contributions to the work of TIGA and the games industry.

Best of the rest

Dundee mobile studio Outplay Entertainment walked away with the best puzzle game for its title, Booty Quest. The Scottish company beat out titles like Monument Valley 2 to take the award.

Runescape, meanwhile, took the Role Playing Game award. While primarily a browser-based experience, both versions of the venerable MMORPG are now available on mobile devices.

The Start-up award went to Virtual Arts for their augmented reality iOS release Lightstream Racer.

The winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018 are:

Game of the Year: Avakin Life by Lockwood Publishing
Outstanding Individual Award: Mark Gerhard, PlayFusion
Strategy Game: Total War Saga: Thrones of Brittania by Creative Assembly
Creativity Award: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice by Ninja Theory
Racing Game: F1 2017 by Codemasters
Game by a Small Studio: Terratech by Payload Studios
Puzzle Game: Booty Quest by Outplay Entertainment
Arcade Game: Battlezone by Rebellion
Action and Adventure Game: God of War by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Diversity Award: Testronic
Role-playing Game: Runescape by Jagex
Heritage Award: Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal by Nomad Games
Audio Design: Gran Turismo Sport by Polyphony Digital Inc
Visual Design: Sea of Thieves by Rare
Casual Game: Human: Fall Flat by Curve Digital
Educational Game: Attentat 1942 by Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences
Social Game: Supermassive Games – Hidden Agenda
Start-up Award: Virtual Arts – Lightstream Racer
Art/Animation/Game Trailer Supplier: Atomhawk
Audio Services Supplier: Soundcuts
Education Initiative and Talent Development: Ubisoft Reflections: Ubisoft Gaming School
Educational Institution: Sheffield Hallam University
Independent Studio (Large): Lockwood Publishing
Independent Studio (Small): Red Kite Games
Tax and Accountancy Firm: Saffery Champness
Outstanding Leadership Award: Frank Sagnier - Codemasters
Legal Services Supplier: Wiggin LLP
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
QA provider: Universally Speaking
Recruitment Agency: Amiqus
Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology Award: PlayFusion
Technical Innovation: Space Ape Games
Services Provider: Realtime UK

