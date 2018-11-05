Lockwood’s Avakin Life snags Game of the Year at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018

TIGA has revealed the winners of its annual Games Industry Awards for 2018.

The trade association held its yearly award ceremony in Guildhall, London on November 1st celebrating creativity, innovation and business in the video games industry.

Game of the year went to Lockwood Publishing’s virtual world Avakin Life. The award was chosen by over 40,000 public votes of games released over the last year.

Mark Gerhard, CEO of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions developer PlayFusion, took home the Outstanding Individual Award. This recognition is given to a TIGA member for making important contributions to the work of TIGA and the games industry.

Best of the rest

Dundee mobile studio Outplay Entertainment walked away with the best puzzle game for its title, Booty Quest. The Scottish company beat out titles like Monument Valley 2 to take the award.

Runescape, meanwhile, took the Role Playing Game award. While primarily a browser-based experience, both versions of the venerable MMORPG are now available on mobile devices.

The Start-up award went to Virtual Arts for their augmented reality iOS release Lightstream Racer.

The winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018 are:

Game of the Year: Avakin Life by Lockwood Publishing

Outstanding Individual Award: Mark Gerhard, PlayFusion

Strategy Game: Total War Saga: Thrones of Brittania by Creative Assembly

Creativity Award: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice by Ninja Theory

Racing Game: F1 2017 by Codemasters

Game by a Small Studio: Terratech by Payload Studios

Puzzle Game: Booty Quest by Outplay Entertainment

Arcade Game: Battlezone by Rebellion

Action and Adventure Game: God of War by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Diversity Award: Testronic

Role-playing Game: Runescape by Jagex

Heritage Award: Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal by Nomad Games

Audio Design: Gran Turismo Sport by Polyphony Digital Inc

Visual Design: Sea of Thieves by Rare

Casual Game: Human: Fall Flat by Curve Digital

Educational Game: Attentat 1942 by Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences

Social Game: Supermassive Games – Hidden Agenda

Start-up Award: Virtual Arts – Lightstream Racer

Art/Animation/Game Trailer Supplier: Atomhawk

Audio Services Supplier: Soundcuts

Education Initiative and Talent Development: Ubisoft Reflections: Ubisoft Gaming School

Educational Institution: Sheffield Hallam University

Independent Studio (Large): Lockwood Publishing

Independent Studio (Small): Red Kite Games

Tax and Accountancy Firm: Saffery Champness

Outstanding Leadership Award: Frank Sagnier - Codemasters

Legal Services Supplier: Wiggin LLP

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

QA provider: Universally Speaking

Recruitment Agency: Amiqus

Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology Award: PlayFusion

Technical Innovation: Space Ape Games

Services Provider: Realtime UK

