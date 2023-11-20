Trailmix and Ustwo the big mobile winners at TIGA Awards 2023

Trailmix and Ustwo flew the flag for mobile games at this year’s TIGA Awards as the two companies took home an accolade each.
The TIGA Awards took place on November 16, recognising the UK games industry’s top talent, studios and games over the past year.
Trailmix’s merge title Love & Pies picked up Best Puzzle Game, while Ustwo’s Desta: The Memories Between, which was released first on mobile through Netflix Games before launching on PC and Nintendo Switch earlier this year, won the Diversity Award.
Disney Games and Dlala Studios were the biggest winners on the night, picking up Game of the Year for Disney Illusion Island, as well as Best Small Studio and Best Social Game.
Sumo Digital, meanwhile, took home two accolades for Best Large Studio and Best Talent Development Initiative.
New categories this year included Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing, which went to Playground Games, while Commitment to ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) was awarded to Rocksteady Studios.
Playground Games’ HR director Geraldine Cross was named Outstanding Individual of the Year, while the Outstanding Leadership award was presented to Flix Interactive CEO John Tearle.
You can see the full list of winners below.
The TIGA Awards 2023 winners in full
Best Arcade Game
Mechhead – Staffordshire University
Best Qa And/or Localisation Provider
Testronic
Diversity Award
Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games
Best Casual Game
Powerwash Simulator - Futurlab
Heritage In Games
878 Ad: Winchester Revealed – Sugar Creative
Best Educational, Serious Or Simulation Game
Planet Planners – Bbc/mobile Pie
Best Technical Innovation
Speech Graphics
Best Role Playing Game
Silverpoint: The Game – Bbc/jollywise
Best Audio Design
God Of War Ragnarök - Sony Interactive Entertainment/santa Monica Studio
Best Social Game
Disney Illusion Island - Disney Games/dlala Studios
Best Action And Adventure Game
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Supermassive Games
Best AR/VR Game
Synapse - Ndreams
Creativity In Games
Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games
Best Small Studio
Dlala Studios
Best Puzzle Game
Love And Pies - Trailmix
Best Audio Services Provider
Pitstop Productions
Best Strategy Game
Starship Troopers: Terran Command – Slitherine Software UK
Best Legal Services Provider
Lewis Silkin Llp
Outstanding Leadership Award
John Tearle, Ceo, Flix Interactive
Best Recruitment Agency
Amiqus
Best Art/animation Trailer Supplier
Trailerfarm
Best Publisher
Rebellion
Best Services Provider
Airship Interactive
Best Visual Design
Horizon Call Of The Mountain - Sony Interactive Entertainment/guerrilla
Best Education Initiative
Birmingham City University
Best Talent Development Initiative
Sumo Group
Best Educational Institution
Norwich University Of The Arts
Best Large Studio
Sumo Digital
Commitment To Esg
Rocksteady Studios
Commitment To Workplace Wellbeing
Playground Games
Employer Of The Year 2023
Dovetail Games
Outstanding Individual Of The Year 2023
Geraldine Cross, Hr Director, Playground Games
Game Of The Year 2023
Disney Illusion Island - Disney Games/dlala Studios