Trailmix and Ustwo the big mobile winners at TIGA Awards 2023

Trailmix and Ustwo flew the flag for mobile games at this year’s TIGA Awards as the two companies took home an accolade each.

The TIGA Awards took place on November 16, recognising the UK games industry’s top talent, studios and games over the past year.

Trailmix’s merge title Love & Pies picked up Best Puzzle Game, while Ustwo’s Desta: The Memories Between, which was released first on mobile through Netflix Games before launching on PC and Nintendo Switch earlier this year, won the Diversity Award.

Disney Games and Dlala Studios were the biggest winners on the night, picking up Game of the Year for Disney Illusion Island, as well as Best Small Studio and Best Social Game.

Sumo Digital, meanwhile, took home two accolades for Best Large Studio and Best Talent Development Initiative.

New categories this year included Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing, which went to Playground Games, while Commitment to ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) was awarded to Rocksteady Studios.

Playground Games’ HR director Geraldine Cross was named Outstanding Individual of the Year, while the Outstanding Leadership award was presented to Flix Interactive CEO John Tearle.

You can see the full list of winners below.

The TIGA Awards 2023 winners in full

Best Arcade Game

Mechhead – Staffordshire University

Best Qa And/or Localisation Provider

Testronic

Diversity Award

Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games

Best Casual Game

Powerwash Simulator - Futurlab

Heritage In Games

878 Ad: Winchester Revealed – Sugar Creative

Best Educational, Serious Or Simulation Game

Planet Planners – Bbc/mobile Pie

Best Technical Innovation

Speech Graphics

Best Role Playing Game

Silverpoint: The Game – Bbc/jollywise

Best Audio Design

God Of War Ragnarök - Sony Interactive Entertainment/santa Monica Studio

Best Social Game

Disney Illusion Island - Disney Games/dlala Studios

Best Action And Adventure Game

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Supermassive Games

Best AR/VR Game

Synapse - Ndreams

Creativity In Games

Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games

Best Small Studio

Dlala Studios

Best Puzzle Game

Love And Pies - Trailmix

Best Audio Services Provider

Pitstop Productions

Best Strategy Game

Starship Troopers: Terran Command – Slitherine Software UK

Best Legal Services Provider

Lewis Silkin Llp

Outstanding Leadership Award

John Tearle, Ceo, Flix Interactive

Best Recruitment Agency

Amiqus

Best Art/animation Trailer Supplier

Trailerfarm

Best Publisher

Rebellion

Best Services Provider

Airship Interactive

Best Visual Design

Horizon Call Of The Mountain - Sony Interactive Entertainment/guerrilla

Best Education Initiative

Birmingham City University

Best Talent Development Initiative

Sumo Group

Best Educational Institution

Norwich University Of The Arts

Best Large Studio

Sumo Digital

Commitment To Esg

Rocksteady Studios

Commitment To Workplace Wellbeing

Playground Games

Employer Of The Year 2023

Dovetail Games

Outstanding Individual Of The Year 2023

Geraldine Cross, Hr Director, Playground Games

Game Of The Year 2023

Disney Illusion Island - Disney Games/dlala Studios