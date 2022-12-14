2022 Pocket Gamer Awards finish the year in style. And the award goes to…

Last night saw the 2022 edition of the Pocket Gamer awards, hosted by James Gilmour and Catherine Ng Dellosa from our sister team at PocketGamer.comand sponsored by Activision-Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal. The night saw a great many winners and a notable pick for Mobile Game of the Year.

Time for a quick recap. Here are the winners of the mobile 'big three': Mobile Game of the Year, Best Mobile Developer and Best Mobile Publisher.

• Mobile Game of the Year – Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus (Snowprint Studios)

• Best Mobile Publisher – Netflix

• Best Mobile Developer – Devsister

But they weren’t the only winners, and if you want to find the full list, take a look here to find them on PocketGamer.com.

Winner winner, Turkey Dinner

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is impressive in taking home the win for Mobile Game of the Year. Games Workshop (or Warhammer as the brand is now known) have been recently pumping more and more money into their video-game presence. Whether that’s Necromunda’s multiple games, one of their spin-off titles from 40k, or the hotly anticipated Darktide by Fatshark studios. Coincidentally, developer Snowprint whom we covered previously and Fatshark share the same city, Stockholm, in the Nordic regions which have become a centre of mobile gaming.

Netflix winning Best Mobile Publisher may at first see a little at odds with the purpose of these awards. But Netflix have gone to great lengths to try and push their mobile gaming aspect. Including greenlighting a number of games by indie studios, including Desta: The Memories Between by usTwo games which was also a contender for Game of the Year. Despite difficulties getting eyes on this aspect of their service, Netflix continues to invest, offering opportunities for millions of players to engage with these games.

Finally, Mobile Developer went to Devsisters, who have seen massive success with their Cookie Run franchise. Including a collaboration with K-pop supergroup BTS, one which may prove to be a defining feature in their history as the group disbanded so that its members can undertake military service, which is mandatory in South Korea. Even with a massive shift in focus from endless runner to RPG, Devsisters have seen stable success.