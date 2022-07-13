TIGA Awards returns this November - here’s how you can get involved

The prestigious and popular TIGA Awards for game developers, educators, technology and service providers will return as an in-person ceremony this autumn, following two years as a virtual event due to Covid restrictions.

The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday, November 10th, in London. Venue to be announced shortly.

Nominations for the TIGA Awards 2022 are open now, until Friday August 5th, and as ever the categories cover all sectors and disciplines within the games industry.

This year, TIGA is introducing a new category – one that rewards the studio, organisation or company which has shown outstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), whether in the form of charity initiatives, sustainability efforts or more.

The categories are split into ‘Games Awards’, which are open to all, and ‘Business of Games Awards’, which can be entered by TIGA members only. The full list of awards are:

Game Awards (open to all)

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Racing Game

Strategy Game

Role Playing Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity in Games

Heritage in Games

VR/AR Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Best Game as a Service

Business of Games Awards (open to TIGA members only)

Game by a Small Studio

Outstanding Leadership

Publisher

Educational Institution

Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Technical Innovation

Services Provider

Education Initiative & Talent Development

Employer of the Year

Commitment to CSR

Game of the Year

The shortlists and winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts – except for the Game of the Year Award, which will be decided by attendees of the ceremony.

To enter or nominate, visit the official website.