TIGA Awards returns this November - here’s how you can get involved

The prestigious awards ceremony to take place on Thursday November 10 th 2022 in London

The prestigious and popular TIGA Awards for game developers, educators, technology and service providers will return as an in-person ceremony this autumn, following two years as a virtual event due to Covid restrictions.

The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday, November 10th, in London. Venue to be announced shortly.

Nominations for the TIGA Awards 2022 are open now, until Friday August 5th, and as ever the categories cover all sectors and disciplines within the games industry.

This year, TIGA is introducing a new category – one that rewards the studio, organisation or company which has shown outstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), whether in the form of charity initiatives, sustainability efforts or more.

The categories are split into ‘Games Awards’, which are open to all, and ‘Business of Games Awards’, which can be entered by TIGA members only. The full list of awards are:

Game Awards (open to all)

  • Social Game
  • Casual Game
  • Educational, Serious or Simulation Game
  • Racing Game
  • Strategy Game
  • Role Playing Game
  • Puzzle Game
  • Arcade Game
  • Creativity in Games
  • Heritage in Games
  • VR/AR Game
  • Diversity Award
  • Audio Design
  • Visual Design
  • Best Game as a Service

Business of Games Awards (open to TIGA members only)

  • Game by a Small Studio
  • Outstanding Leadership
  • Publisher
  • Educational Institution
  • Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology
  • Best Small Studio
  • Best Large Studio
  • Legal Services Supplier
  • QA and/or Localisation Provider
  • Recruitment Agency
  • Tax and Accountancy Firm
  • Technical Innovation
  • Services Provider
  • Education Initiative & Talent Development
  • Employer of the Year
  • Commitment to CSR
  • Game of the Year

The shortlists and winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts – except for the Game of the Year Award, which will be decided by attendees of the ceremony.

To enter or nominate, visit the official website.


