Tag Games partners with NaturalMotion to support CSR Racing 2

Dundee studio Tag Games has partnered with NaturalMotion to support development of popular racing title CSR Racing 2.

This new deal continues Tag’s ongoing strategy of working with companies on already released mobiles games.

Launched in 2016, CSR2 has been downloaded more than 73 million times. The title has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as being the top grossing racing game in over 120 countries for Q3 2018.

Following the news Tag Games said its currently looking double its workforce by the end of 2019.

Genre-defining

“CSR2 is a well-established, genre-defining game, and it’s amazing to see the passion and dedication that the team at NaturalMotion put in to continually engage their community and maximise the impact of future content,” said Tag Games CEO Marc Williamson

“It’s an incredible opportunity for Tag to work on such a successful IP. Our track record and expertise make us the ideal partner for companies like NaturalMotion looking to scale development resource in the live phase.”

PocketGamer.biz caught up with NaturalMotion Julian Widdows about the importance of live ops as it rolled out the CSR Racing 2 Legends update.

Live ops will be a hot topic of conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

