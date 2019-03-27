First trailer lands for The Angry Birds Movie 2

The first full trailer for the upcoming Angry Birds Movie 2 has landed.
The film is a sequel to 2016’s Angry Birds Movie, which raked in a reported $352 million at the box office marking a successful debut cinematic outing for the franchise.
The new theatrical release sees the titular birds teaming up with the pigs to take on a new threat that endangers them all. The first full international trailer comes a month after a teaser was released back in February.
The Angry Birds Movie 2 is due for to hit cinemas on August 16th 2019. It has been produced by Columbia Pictures, Rovio Animation and Sony Pictures Animation
Angry Birds remains a hugely popular gaming and entertainment IP since the first game launched in December 2009.
The series has racked up four billion downloads to date. Rovio’s flagship game Angry Birds 2 meanwhile has generated more than $285 million in lifetime sales and continues to grow year-on-year.
