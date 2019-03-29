News

Matchington Mansion surpasses $100 million in global IAP revenue

By , Staff Writer

Firecraft Studios’ match-three game Matchington Mansion has surpassed $100 million in global in-app purchase revenue, according to Apptopia.

Around 52.5 per cent of player spending for the title came from the US. Following this was Japan in second with 15.2 per cent while the UK placed third at 5.3 per cent.

Launched in September 2017, Matchington Mansion has seen stiff competition from Playrix’s Homescapes, with the latter reaching $100 million in just five months after releasing. It’s worth noting that Apptopia research suggests Homescapes receives a lot more advertisement.

February best month to date

February 2019 was Matchington’s best month to date in terms of revenue, outpacing Homescapes for the first time since releasing.

The top two regions for revenue are identical for both games with the US and Japan placing first and second respectively.

Matchington Mansion has been download 50 million times worldwide with February again being the only month that the title saw bigger installs than competitor Homescapes.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

