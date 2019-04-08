FTC to hold loot box workshop in August

The United States Federal Trade Commission has revealed it will hold a public workshop in August to examine consumer protection issues related to loot boxes in video games.

Inside the Game: Unlocking the Consumer Issues Surrounding Loot Boxes will be open to anyone in the public while simultaneously being broadcast on the web.

Topics to be covered include a look at the in-game transaction landscape including the origins and evolutions of loot boxes, as well as an examination of consumer behaviour and discussion of consumer awareness.

Attendees expected are a number of stakeholders from a variety of industry representatives such as consumer advocates, trade associations, academics and government officials. All of which will explore concerns regarding loot boxes and other in-game purchases and its potential impact on young video game players.

Encouraging public suggestions

The FTC has encouraged the public to submit suggestions for further topics and participants until June 7th, 2019 via lootboxworkshop@ftc.gov.

A list of speakers and agenda will be uploaded to the government site before the meeting takes places.

The workshop will be held at the Constitution Center in Washington, DC on August 7th, 2019 at 09:00 am.