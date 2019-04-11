News

YouTube invests in Bandersnatch-like choose your own adventure games

By , Staff Writer

YouTube is reportedly investing in interactive series with 'choose your own adventure' style content, which will rival similar content seen on Netflix.

According to a YouTube spokesperson, the content will be under a new division dedicated to live specials and interactive shows on the platform. YouTube also plans on integrating product features into YouTube Originals.

Coming soon

It's unclear how many series YouTube is planning on investing in, but the report from The Verge states that YouTube plans to reveal the first of three projects soon.

This news is interesting as just last month, YouTube announced that it was cutting back on original series and TV investment. The move was originally supposed to start happening in 2020 as part of budget reductions.

This article was originally published on InfluencerUpdate.biz.


Jakejames Lugo
