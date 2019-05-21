News

Nintendo pulling Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Belgium amidst loot box concerns

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo will take down mobile games Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Belgium amidst concerns surrounding loot boxes.

The Japanese developer revealed that because of the “unclear situation” surrounding certain mobile revenue models - namely loot boxes - that it will be shutting down the two titles in the country on August 27th, 2019.

Players that possess any in-game currencies such as Orbs and Leaf Tickets can continue to use them until both games close.

The announcements comes more than a year after the Belgium Gaming Commission first declared in April 2018 that loot boxes were considered a form of gambling and are therefore illegal.

Unclear situation

“Due to the current unclear situation in Belgium regarding certain in-game revenue models, we have decided to end the service for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes in Belgium,” read a statement from Nintendo.

“In addition, future Nintendo games with similar earnings models will no longer be released in Belgium.”

Since entering the mobile industry Nintendo has shown concerns over how the company is perceived, with the firm reportedly advising development partners to not prioritise player spending.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

