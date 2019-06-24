Games industry roundup: GAME Digital board pushes for Sports Direct sale, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, and FTC investigating YouTube

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

In the world of PC games, Sports Direct looks set to acquire GAME; Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nvidia and AMD make Glassdoor's Top CEOs lists; and EA confirms its UK and Ireland boss is stepping down.

Over in the emerging blockchain games market, users can now create their own non-fungible tokens via WAX as Facebook releases its whitepaper for forthcoming cryptocurrency Libra.

And in the world of influencer marketing, YouTube is under investigation from the United States FTC and streaming giant Twitch has snapped up old-school social network Bebo.