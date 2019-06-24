News

Games industry roundup: GAME Digital board pushes for Sports Direct sale, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, and FTC investigating YouTube

By , Editor - PC Games Insider
Games industry roundup: GAME Digital board pushes for Sports Direct sale, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, and FTC investigating YouTube

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

In the world of PC games, Sports Direct looks set to acquire GAME; Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nvidia and AMD make Glassdoor's Top CEOs lists; and EA confirms its UK and Ireland boss is stepping down.

Over in the emerging blockchain games market, users can now create their own non-fungible tokens via WAX as Facebook releases its whitepaper for forthcoming cryptocurrency Libra.

And in the world of influencer marketing, YouTube is under investigation from the United States FTC and streaming giant Twitch has snapped up old-school social network Bebo.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jun 17th, 2019

Games industry roundup: The big trends at E3 2019, Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, and blockchain's increased E3 presence

Feature Jun 10th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Behind Total war: Three Kingdoms' success, blockchain game Project Genesis heads to Steam, and YouTube defends targeted harassment

Feature Jun 3rd, 2019

Games industry roundup: Inside Superhot's success, Theta Labs and Animoca raise funds for blockchain, and YouTube Gaming shuts down

News May 20th, 2019

Games industry roundup: What's next for SpatialOS, influencers discuss mental health, and CryptoKitties dev's new game

Feature May 13th, 2019

Games industry roundup: US Senator introduces loot box bill, blockchain gaming's state of play, and influencer distrust

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies