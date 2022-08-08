Hot Five

Hot Five: August 8th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

The HOTTEST stories on PocketGamer.biz in the last week - Free-to-Play games; Google’s new ad policy; Tencent's handheld console; the highest-grossing mobile games; Back to School Multiplayer Game Jam

Start your week with a Monday briefing of the most read articles from the global mobile games industry in the last seven days on PocketGamer.biz:

1) How to make a great Free-to-Play game in three steps [UPDATE]

Director of Product Chase Shi says that 'monetisation is a part of the gameplay'

2) Google’s new ad policy could be bad news for hypercasual games

Indie developers might find user acquisition and monetisation hit hard on September 1st

3) Tencent is developing a handheld cloud gaming console

The device is being developed with Logitech

4) The highest-grossing mobile games of the quarter revealed

A new study examines the mid-core, casino, and casual markets

5) The Global Game Jam and Photon Engine announces Back to School Multiplayer Game Jam

Players can use any device to compete in the multiplayer game jam from next month

PLUS

These all-time, all-star stories are some of the most popular articles from our archives:

  1. 81 of the latest and most interesting mobile games in soft launch
  2. Mobile Game of the Week: Descenders
  3. The mobile games that have made more than $1 billion in lifetime sales
  4. All 259 Apple Arcade games available now
  5. The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021
