Hot Five: August 8th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

1) How to make a great Free-to-Play game in three steps [UPDATE]

Director of Product Chase Shi says that 'monetisation is a part of the gameplay'

2) Google’s new ad policy could be bad news for hypercasual games

Indie developers might find user acquisition and monetisation hit hard on September 1st

3) Tencent is developing a handheld cloud gaming console

The device is being developed with Logitech

4) The highest-grossing mobile games of the quarter revealed

A new study examines the mid-core, casino, and casual markets

5) The Global Game Jam and Photon Engine announces Back to School Multiplayer Game Jam

Players can use any device to compete in the multiplayer game jam from next month





