Games industry roundup: Top 50 PC developer submissions open, Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch, and Ubisoft's blockchain business

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Hottest stories

PCGamesInsider.biz has begun putting together its top 50 PC Games Developer list and has opened a call for submissions. In PC gaming news meanwhile, India's Reliance Entertainment has reduced its stake in Codemasters, and French unions argue cut Blizzard jobs are necessary as the publisher tries to move them to Ireland.

Over in the emerging blockchain games market, there's a look at Ubisoft's work in the blockchain games space, and Gumi Cryptos has acquired shares in Double Jump.Tokyo.

In the world of influencers meanwhile, Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch following his two-week ban, and there's the sad news that missing YouTuber Desmond 'Etika' Amofah has been confirmed dead by police.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

