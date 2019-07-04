News

TIGA names London and the South East as biggest games development hubs in the UK

TIGA names London and the South East as biggest games development hubs in the UK
By , Staff Writer

London, Scotland, the North West and South East England have been named as the biggest centres of game development in the UK.

That’s according to a report from industry trade body TIGA, which has published new data showing the largest portion of developers in the country per region based on the number of staff.

The South East topped the list with 3,194 workers, representing 22.3 per cent of the country's games workforce.

Following this very closely was London at 3,026, or 21.1 per cent, for the capital. Then in third position was the North West at 1,830, or 12.8 per cent, before Scotland rounded out the top four with 1,537, or 10.7 per cent.

When combined London and the South East employ 43.3 per cent of the UK games industry. That number has remained the same since the last report in 2017.

Interestingly though, the South East has 3,194 employees across 207 companies, while London’s 3,026 full-time staffers are more spread out across 277 games firms.

“Excellent universities”

“The South East benefits from a number of important games clusters, including Guildford, Brighton and Portsmouth,” said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE.

“Excellent universities provide these clusters with first-rate graduates. The region also boasts some iconic and innovative games studios including nDreams, Rebellion and Supermassive Games.

“London remains a games development powerhouse. The capital is home to leading games companies, including Sony and Space Ape Games and has good access to highly skilled developers, leading universities and finance providers.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Nov 15th, 2018

Brexit chaos: UKIE and TIGA have their say on the current withdrawal agreement with the EU

News May 16th, 2017

TIGA releases funding guide for UK games developers

News May 8th, 2017

TIGA wants an extra 5,000 people employed in the UK games industry by 2022

News Mar 30th, 2017

iOS the most popular platform for UK games developers in 2016

News Jan 5th, 2017

Majority of UK games studios expect to increase investment and employment in 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies