Strafe gets $3 million in seed funding for esports companion app

Mobile app company Strafe has revealed its raised $3 million in its latest round of seed funding.

The investment was led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures, exclusively an esports backing company, previously investing in Tonk Tonk Game, Network next and esports nutrition company Runtime.

Strafe plans on using the funding to hire more staff and to develop its esports companion app. The app includes tournament coverage, match schedules and results.

Wide coverage

As esports grow and develop more titles will be added to the coverage that Strafe provides. Currently it covers, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Global Offensive, StarCraft 2, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch.

"Strafe is unlike any app currently on the esports market with extremely high user retention and organic growth and an impressive executive team," said Bitkraft Esports Ventures founding partner Malte Barth.

"We are excited to back an incredible entrepreneurial team from the developing esports and gaming ecosystem in the Nordics that provides more structure to the esports competitive landscape and additional entertainment value to the esports community."