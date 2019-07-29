Dragalia Lost becomes Nintendo’s second most successful mobile title grossing $100 million worldwide

Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost has grossed $100 million worldwide, becoming the publishers second most successful mobile title according to Sensor Tower.



The fourth title in Nintendo’s mobile library, Dragalia Lost, was released in September 2018. Having been downloaded over three million times and generating $100 million has caused Animal Crossing to drop to third, just shy at $99 million.

Trailing behind is Nintendo’s first mobile title Super Mario Run with a revenue of $72 million. At the bottom is Dr. Mario World with less than $800,000.

Top grossing

Fire Emblem Heroes is the top-grossing title, having earned $591 million, putting it nearly $500 million ahead of second and third place. Dragalia Lost also places second in revenue per download at $33 per download, just behind Fire Emblem Heroes at $38. Trailing behind is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp with $3.30 per download.

Of the 11 markets, the game is available in; Japan has generated the most revenue with more than $58 million grossed to date. Hong Kong has the most spending per download at $63, while Japan has $47 per download.

Monthly player spending has dropped since release. At its highest Dragalia Lost generated $25 million in October last year, most recently grossing nearly $3.6 million in June. However, almost a quarter of Nintendo’s mobile income for June came from the title.