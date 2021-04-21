News

Mario Kart Tour races past $200 million in revenue

And 200 million downloads

Mario Kart Tour races past $200 million in revenue
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour has surpassed $200 million in lifetime revenue and sped past 200 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

The mobile racer got off to a promising start when it was released on September 25th 2019, as it picked up 100 million downloads and accumulated $18 million in player spending.

Its revenue stream had increased to $100 million within six months, with the $4.99 a month Golden Pass.

Over the past 12 months, Mario Kart Tour proved to be Nintendo's second most lucrative game, behind Fire Emblem heroes.

The racing game grossed $93 million between April 1st 2020, and March 31st 2021, while the tactical RPG generated $163 million.

Party in the US

Mario Kart Tour generated the majority of its income from the US with 38 per cent of its total revenue, or rather $76 million.

Japan and France follow at No.2 and No.3 with 28 per cent and 7 per cent of total player spending, respectively.

At 63 per cent, the App Store accounts for the majority of Mario Kart Tour Revenue, while Google Play contributed 64 per cent.

As for downloads, the US reigned supreme once again with 37 million installs, or rather 19 per cent of the total.

Brazil and Mexico followed it with 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

Collectively, Nintendo's seven mobile games have accumulated 650 million downloads as of September 2020.

Round the track

When looking at the mobile racing genre as a whole, Nintendo's title is the fourth top-grossing title.

Over the past 12 months, KartRider Rush+ proved to be the biggest earning racer with $169 million, followed by Tencent's QQ Speed and Zynga's CSR Racing 2 with $146 million and $122 million, respectively.

However, Mario Kart Tour took the No.2 spot for revenue in the US, coming second only to CSR Racing 2. The former generated $35 million while later saw $73 million.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

as News Jan 28th, 2020

Nintendo's mobile games have cleared $1 billion in revenue combined

as News Dec 13th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour downloads slump but revenue shows reasons for optimism

as News Oct 22nd, 2020

Dragalia Lost nears $150 million worldwide revenue, Japan accounts for 50%

as Data & Research Jun 26th, 2020

What happened to Dr. Mario World?

as News May 6th, 2020

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp clears $150 million in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies