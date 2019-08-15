Epic Games opens new studio in Cologne

Epic Games has opened new studio in Cologne, Germany.

The German studio is part of the company’s plan to expand its focus on new streaming technologies and interactive media.

The team will be led by director of online technology Julian Eggebrecht and Cologne studio director Achim Moller. The duo was previously founders of Factor 5, the developer behind Turrican and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron franchises.

Besides this, Eggebrecht and Moller have also previously collaborated with streaming services, including companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

The Fortnite maker is currently hiring for over 200 positions worldwide, including for the new studio in Cologne.

“At the core of Epic’s success are highly-skilled and passionate individuals,” said Eggebrecht.

“Germany is a nation at the forefront of technology and we look forward to extending our local presence as we fill newly created roles and hire exceptional talent.”