New Toronto event to deal with mental health in the games industry
The first International Gaming Summit on Mental Health is being held from October 9th to October 10th in Toronto, Canada.

Speaking to VentureBeat, Mark Chandler revealed he created the summit following his own experiences with mental health.

“It was through that sharing in the industry that people started reaching back to me, or reaching out to me and telling their stories, and that was how this came about,” Chandler said.

A leading expert in psychosis professor Paul Fletcher has joined the advisory board for the summit. As has Eve Crevoshay, the executive director of nonprofit gaming mental health company Take This.

