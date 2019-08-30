Instant games developer Knock Knock raises $4m

San Francisco-based developer Knock Knock has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round for the development of instant games.

The studio aims to use the investment to grow its portfolio of titles for chat apps and instant game platforms.

It also plans to expand its global outreach by targeting the likes of WeChat in China, as well as hire new staff at its San Francisco and Toronto offices.

The financing round was led by March Capital Partners with participation from existing investors including London Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, and Ludlow Ventures.

March Capital Partners MD Gregory Milken will join Knock Knock’s board of directors following the deal.

The latest investment brings total funding raised by the studio to $6 million since June 2018.

Post-app store world

"We founded Knock Knock around the core belief there was an underserved market for truly accessible games that allow people to connect instantly,” said Knock Knock co-founder Andrew Friday.

"As players continue to spend more and more time on chat platforms and social networks, we want to bring them new and exciting social gaming experiences.

"With the introduction of 5G and continued improvement of frictionless technologies, App Stores will be an inferior customer and business experience.

“I believe the future of gaming will feel more like a social network where you can easily engage with friends to play, chat, and share with the lowest barrier to entry."

Knock Knock was founded last year by a team of former Zynga and TinyCo devs. Since then the company has gone on to release two titles on Facebook Instant Games, racking up five million players.

The studio’s third title is set to launch on Instant Games and other platforms such as WeChat Mini-Games.

