Rovio launches new Angry Birds-less match-puzzler Sugar Blast

Rovio has launched a brand new Angry Birds-less puzzle game for mobile called Sugar.

Sugar Blast is a casual tap-to-match puzzle game that's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Since January 2019, the game had been in early release in some markets, being downloaded 150,000 times and earning $200,000.

“The mission with Sugar Blast was to create a compelling visual theme that introduces our proven gameplay to an even wider audience,” said Rovio head of games Alex Pelletier-Normand.

“As a result, the team has done a fantastic job creating a cute and vibrant world that fits perfectly with the game’s satisfying and stress-free feel. I’m pleased to say we now have two games in our portfolio which, while leveraging the same novel core gameplay, co-exist happily through their appeal to different audiences.”

Flying high

The Finish developer is best known for its Angry Birds franchise, which started in 2009 and has since seen many sequels, spin-offs and two movies.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is currently the highest-rated video game movie ever. The franchise helped propel Rovio into being a $1 billion company.

Rovio made it into PGbiz’s top 50 mobile game makers for 2019.