Hot Five: Disney offloading FoxNext, Zynga's strategy, Wooga's revitalisation, and making a mobile game in 4 months?

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Playtika's scale is inspiring to us says Wooga's Jens Begemann

A lot can change in a year. After a troublesome period that included layoffs and a company-wide restructure, hidden object games studio Wooga started to turn things around in 2017, finally returning to profitability.

Showing good growth and strong numbers, the Berlin-based developer was picked up by Israeli games company Playtika for more than $200 million in December 2018.

Nine months on, Wooga CEO and co-founder Jens Begemann is keen to talk all about the Playtika acquisition, privacy issues concerning Facebook, whether streaming is actually here for the long-run, and what 2019 has been like for Wooga so far.

4. GameAnalytics: Top 25% mobile games have average Day 28 retention of 4%

The top 25 per cent of mobile games only see an average retention of four per cent after 28 days, according to data from GameAnalytics.

The analytics firm posted its industry report for the first half of 2019, after drawing data from 1.2 billion monthly active mobile players, alongside 100,000 mobile games.

3. Build fast and start playing: How Ministry of Games created its Rapid Development Funnel

According to co-founder and CEO Teppo Soininen, Ministry of Games spent five years working on two games - Spell Brawl and Trade Town - that ended up failures. So it decided to develop a radical new way of working.

The main idea was to create a process for rapidly verifying early gameplay. They call this the new approach the Rapid Development Funnel or RDF.

2. M&A, hyper-casual and chat app gaming: Zynga COO talks future strategy

Since EA exec Frank Gibeau took over, Zynga have been the comeback kings of the game sector: from out on its knees to profitable, savvy in M&A, and aggressive in licensing new IP.

We talked to COO Matt Bromberg about company strategy and industry trends.

1. Disney reportedly looking to offload Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext Games

Despite the success of games such as Marvel: Strike Force and future product such as Avatar, as reported by Bloomberg, sources have confirmed Disney is looking for buyers for FoxNext Games.

It only acquired the video game unit from 21st Century Fox earlier in mid 2018.