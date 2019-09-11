Disney reportedly looking to offload Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext Games

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly looking to sell its FoxNext game studio.

As reported by Bloomberg, sources confirmed to the outlet that Disney is looking for buyers after acquiring the video game unit from 21st Century Fox earlier this year.

Several senior Disney executives such as direct to consumer chief Kevin Mayer spoke with CEO Bog Iger about the possibility of retaining the company, according to the information. However, Iger has stated that he no longer is interested in the creation of video games and therefore looks to sell off the unit.

Formed in January 2017, FoxNext Games’ most recognisable property is the turn-based role-playing title Marvel Strike Force, which went on to accumulate $150 million in its first year. Alongside this, the studio has worked with the Avatar and Aliens IP.

Licensing, not publishing

“We’ve just decided that the best place for us to be in that space is licensing and not publishing,” Iger said during a business call in February this year.

Most recently, Disney has licensed its properties to Gameloft for two new mobile games: Disney Princess Majestic Quest and Disney Getaway Blast.

Following this games industry veteran John Drake took a role at the house of the mouse as its new vice-president of business development and licensing, where he will be looking for developers and publishers to work on Disney-owned IP.