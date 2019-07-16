Job News

PlayStation vet John Drake heads to Disney to lead games biz dev and licensing

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Games industry vet John Drake has found a new home at The Walt Disney Company.

The PlayStation America alum has moved to the House of Mouse as VP of biz dev and licensing for the entertainment giant's games business and will be looking for developers and publishers to work on Disney-owned IP.

Prior to joining the entertainment behemoth, Drake spent five years at Sony, initially being hired as director of portfolio strategy in 2014.

He was promoted to global head of portfolio strategy and content acquisitions in July 2017. Before that, he spent seven years at Rock Band maker Harmonix.

PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.


Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

